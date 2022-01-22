Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $437.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.36 and its 200-day moving average is $475.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

