Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Trading Down 4%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.77. 2,466,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,229,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

