RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.82

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.82 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.68). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.65), with a volume of 236,687 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.77) to GBX 145 ($1.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.65) to GBX 138 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.65) to GBX 138 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.91) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The company has a market capitalization of £335.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.82.

In related news, insider John Douglas bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($85,959.89).

RPS Group Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.