Rudius Management LP Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 12.8% of Rudius Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rudius Management LP owned 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,656. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.