Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,937 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after purchasing an additional 574,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,607,000 after buying an additional 204,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 133,031 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 87,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI opened at $5.78 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.