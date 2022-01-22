Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 25,552 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 110.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($15.01) to GBX 1,200 ($16.37) in a research report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.28) to GBX 1,105 ($15.08) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

