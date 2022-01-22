Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Ingles Markets worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $76.03 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

