Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Rogers worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

ROG stock opened at $272.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.17. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

