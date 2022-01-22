Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Belden worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDC opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. increased their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

