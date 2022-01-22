Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of O-I Glass worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after buying an additional 116,117 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

