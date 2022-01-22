Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Plexus worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 670.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 58.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

