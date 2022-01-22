Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $254.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $194.21 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.30.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.