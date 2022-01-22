Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.