Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. eXp World’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,829,153. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.