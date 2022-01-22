Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,976 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Malibu Boats worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

