Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,537 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Capital Bancorp worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 43.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,852,000. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $348.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $498,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $116,654.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

