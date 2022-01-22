Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,156 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Materion worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Materion by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

