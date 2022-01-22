Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Cardlytics worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cardlytics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 56,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,564,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

