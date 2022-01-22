Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of Ryanair worth $87,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.