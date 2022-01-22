Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,019.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,983.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.58 or 0.06847632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00309644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00833833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068687 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00431635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00255158 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

