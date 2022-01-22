SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00005517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.32 million and $197,441.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.43 or 0.06929638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.77 or 1.00064987 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,444,488 coins and its circulating supply is 1,195,102 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

