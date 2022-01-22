SAFE2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.65 or 0.06838164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,642.10 or 1.00052117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

