SafeCapital Trading Down 14% This Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $8,338.17 and $54.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 14% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025461 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

