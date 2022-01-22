SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $47,616.85

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. SafeInsure has a market cap of $47,616.85 and $132.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 50.6% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,115,434 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

