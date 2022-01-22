Safex Token One Day Volume Reaches $678.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $678.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

