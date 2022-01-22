SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post $114.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $113.29 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $103.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $417.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.64 million to $420.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $482.77 million, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $489.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 253,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $39.69 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

