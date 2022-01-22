SakeToken Trading Down 19.1% This Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. SakeToken has a market cap of $1.01 million and $28,358.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SakeToken

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

