salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. salesforce.com reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $164,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,301 shares of company stock valued at $85,980,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $218.63. 9,116,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

