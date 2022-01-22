salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,301 shares of company stock worth $85,980,240. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $218.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

