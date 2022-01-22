salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.63. 9,116,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.02 and its 200-day moving average is $264.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,301 shares of company stock valued at $85,980,240 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

