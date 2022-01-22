San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 93,568 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,000. Apple accounts for 7.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,424,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $343,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,305,000 after purchasing an additional 202,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

