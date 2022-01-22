Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) vs. Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Zimmer Biomet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 10.81 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -34.50 Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 3.64 -$138.90 million $3.89 31.50

Sanara MedTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zimmer Biomet. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Zimmer Biomet 10.39% 12.67% 6.54%

Volatility & Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sanara MedTech and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zimmer Biomet 1 8 12 0 2.52

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.80%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $166.22, suggesting a potential upside of 35.65%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Sanara MedTech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.