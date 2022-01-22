Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.08 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

