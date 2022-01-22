Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Sandstorm Gold worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

