Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Position Lowered by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 195,454 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sanmina worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $214,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 43.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

