Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

