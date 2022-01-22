Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

SC stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.