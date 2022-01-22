Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce sales of $120.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $120.60 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $101.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $463.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $507.41 million, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $511.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sapiens International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $233,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Sapiens International by 2.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 39.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.