Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $12.67. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1,271,038 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 40.80% and a return on equity of 21.45%.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.