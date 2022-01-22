Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce sales of $4.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $20.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $33.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

SRRK opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

