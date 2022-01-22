Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.69% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

SCHJ opened at $50.09 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85.

