Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,473 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $172.65 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $167.24 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

