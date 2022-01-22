Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 66,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 436,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 715,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,246,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.