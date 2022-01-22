Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 20,177 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

