Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.45. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

