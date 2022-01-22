Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $40,551,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $269.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

