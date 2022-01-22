Scotia Capital Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 138.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Airbnb by 569.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $3,227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

