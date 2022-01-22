Scotia Capital Inc. Has $14.84 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $364.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.55. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.18.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

