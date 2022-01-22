Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 34,225 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $943.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,051.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $881.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

