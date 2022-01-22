Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.45 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.